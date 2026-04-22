Families told to shelter in place as wildfire burns near Avery County Airport

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A fast‑moving wildfire is burning out of control in Avery County, prompting emergency officials to urge families in the area to shelter in place.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was live over the scene and observed a helicopter making repeated water drops as crews worked to slow the flames.

So far, the fire has burned about 50 acres near the Avery County Airport, and smoke could be seen drifting close to several homes.

The North Carolina Forest Service confirmed the fire has not been contained.

Emergency services told Channel 9 that residents near the airport have been told to remain inside and avoid the area.

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