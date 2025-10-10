9 Coats for Kids: Donate a coat and get a kid’s Renaissance Festival pass

CHARLOTTE — The 9 Coats for Kids drive is kicking off this year with a special event that can get you a free pass to the Carolina Renaissance Festival.

This weekend, on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, you can bring a coat to donate at the Renaissance Festival grounds and get a free child’s entry pass.

Channel 9 will be at the festival from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to take your donations.

If you can’t make it to the festival, you can still donate a coat to help a child in need! See this link for a map of donation locations.

