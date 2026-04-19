Baby food brand HiPP recalls jars in Austria after sample tests positive for rat poison

VIENNA — Baby food brand HiPP is recalling some of its baby food jars after a sample tested positive for rat poison in Austria, officials said.

Authorities believe the tampering occurred in 190-gram (6.7-ounce) jars of baby food made with carrots and potatoes for 5-month-olds that were sold from SPAR supermarkets in Austria. The sample tested positive for the poison on Saturday.

HiPP, in a statement, said it is recalling all of its baby food jars sold at SPAR supermarkets — which include SPAR, EUROSPAR, INTERSPAR and Maximarkt stores — in Austria as a precaution. Customers can get full refunds even without a receipt.

The tampered jars have a spoiled odor, police said.

HiPP said it cannot rule out that the poison was added through external contamination. Other details were not immediately available Sunday.

A customer reported that a jar appeared to have been tampered with, police said, though no one had consumed the baby food.

Authorities in Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are also investigating.

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