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Best draft picks in Carolina Panthers history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Carolina Panthers history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Jordan Gross (2003, Round 1, Pick 8)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 69

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 167

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#9. Ryan Kalil (2007, Round 2, Pick 59)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 72

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 155

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#8. Thomas Davis (2005, Round 1, Pick 14)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 80

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 199

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#6. Muhsin Muhammad (1996, Round 2, Pick 43) (tie)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 83

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 202

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#6. Kerry Collins (1995, Round 1, Pick 5) (tie)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 83

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 198

- Seasons as Starter: 11

#5. Christian McCaffrey (2017, Round 1, Pick 8)

- Position: RB

- Career wAV: 86

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 112

- Seasons as Starter: 6

#4. Luke Kuechly (2012, Round 1, Pick 9)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 91

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 118

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#3. Steve Smith Sr. (2001, Round 3, Pick 74)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 219

- Seasons as Starter: 14

#2. Cam Newton (2011, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 115

- Pro Bowls: 3

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 148

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#1. Julius Peppers (2002, Round 1, Pick 2)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 130

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 266

- Seasons as Starter: 16