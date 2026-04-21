Rock Hill neighbors call for justice after deadly shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Residents in Rock Hill are demanding justice after their neighbor was gunned down last Friday along Flint Hill Street.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry spoke with one of those neighbors who said she hopes an arrest is made soon.

“He is a very sweet young man, very sweet,” said Florence Hansley.

Hansley was reminiscing about her neighbor, 33-year-old Brandon Swilling, who was found fatally shot outside a home nearby.

“I was devastated because, I mean, it hurt me to even know that this is happening so close to my house,“ Hansely expressed. ”And for my neighbor that I know so well, who was so kind to me. He didn’t have to be nice, and he is a nice person."

Other neighbors expressed similar sentiments, saying violence has been a problem in the area.

“We’ve had some ups and downs, but nothing like this,” said one neighbor.

Hansley said she believes a swift arrest will bring comfort to the community and the family.

“So, whatever can come forward to make peace with the family would be peace to me,” Hansley elaborated.

An arrest has not yet been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Rock Hill Police Department.

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