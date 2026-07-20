Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Carolina Panthers history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Bryce Young, January 5, 2025

- Stats: 251 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 24 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CAR vs ATL, 44-38 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 36.44

#4. Cam Newton, December 9, 2012

- Stats: 287 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 116 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CAR vs ATL, 30-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.08

#3. Cam Newton, November 26, 2012

- Stats: 306 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 52 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs

- Game: CAR vs PHI, 30-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 37.44

#2. Cam Newton, December 4, 2011

- Stats: 204 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 54 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs

- Game: CAR vs TAM, 38-19 Win

- Fantasy points: 38.26

#1. Cam Newton, December 20, 2015

- Stats: 340 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 100 Rushing Yards

- Game: CAR vs NYG, 38-35 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.6

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Fred Lane, November 2, 1997

- Stats: 147 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 11 Receiving Yards

- Game: CAR vs OAK, 38-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.8

#4. Christian McCaffrey, November 3, 2019

- Stats: 146 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 20 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CAR vs TEN, 30-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 34.6

#3. DeAngelo Williams, December 21, 2008

- Stats: 108 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs

- Game: CAR vs NYG, 28-34 (OT) Loss

- Fantasy points: 34.8

#2. Christian McCaffrey, November 25, 2018

- Stats: 125 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 112 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CAR vs SEA, 27-30 Loss

- Fantasy points: 35.7

#1. Christian McCaffrey, October 6, 2019

- Stats: 176 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 61 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CAR vs JAX, 34-27 Win

- Fantasy points: 41.7

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Muhsin Muhammad, December 18, 1999

- Stats: 126 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 11 Targets

- Game: CAR vs SFO, 41-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.6

#4. Patrick Jeffers, January 2, 2000

- Stats: 165 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 7 Receptions, 14 Targets

- Game: CAR vs NOR, 45-13 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.8

#3. Steve Smith Sr., December 8, 2002

- Stats: 144 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 6 Targets

- Game: CAR vs CIN, 52-31 Win

- Fantasy points: 32.4

#2. Steve Smith Sr., September 25, 2005

- Stats: 170 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: CAR vs MIA, 24-27 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.8

#1. Steve Smith Sr., September 16, 2007

- Stats: 153 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs, 8 Receptions, 10 Targets

- Game: CAR vs HOU, 21-34 Loss

- Fantasy points: 33.3