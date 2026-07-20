Suspicious death investigation underway in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death just south of Valdese Monday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies got the call to Barus Pond Loop just after 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, investigators say they found a person dead inside a tent.

The sheriff’s office, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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