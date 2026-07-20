Family appeals for help as police investigate Shaquina Harris’ disappearance

CHARLOTTE — Shaquina Harris, a 29-year-old Charlotte woman, has been missing for two and a half weeks.

Her family and friends are desperately searching for her, while the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively investigating her disappearance.

Harris was last seen leaving Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center on July 2.

Her last known contact was via FaceTime with friends later that evening on July 2 from an acquaintance’s home.

However, her aunt stated that on July 3, Harris went “completely blank.”

Harris’ friends indicated she had been visiting her newborn niece at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center before her disappearance.

The FaceTime call on July 2 originated from an acquaintance’s home located on Woodford Bridge Drive near Beatties Ford Road.

Her family expresses deep concern, noting her sudden silence is uncharacteristic.

Those who love Harris have spent every day since her disappearance conducting searches.

They were seen recently handing out flyers in a Food Lion parking lot on Monday and taping them up at bus stops and light poles around the area.

Friends and family have also searched the greenway near where Harris was last seen, and the search efforts have included looking for Harris and her dog.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively investigating Harris’ disappearance.

Police officials have confirmed they have conducted several interviews regarding the case.

However, authorities have not released any new information on any leads in the investigation.

Lakisha Harris, Shaquina’s aunt, voiced the family’s anguish over the situation.

“Ain’t sleeping, can’t sleep, cause we don’t know if you’re OK or if you’re not,” Harris said.

She added, “On July 3rd, Shaquina goes completely blank. Nobody hear from her, sees her. Sigh, it’s just not like her.”

Michaela Carter, Harris’ best friend, affirmed their commitment to finding her. “We’re not stopping until we find her,” Carter said.

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