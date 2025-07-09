Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Wilson's Mills

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,652

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Youngsville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,581

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#23. Benson

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,144

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#22. Four Oaks

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,372

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#21. Zebulon

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,961

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#20. Creedmoor

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 4,957

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#19. Archer Lodge

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 5,036

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Pine Level

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,072

(Stacker/Stacker)

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#17. Clayton

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 28,043

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#16. Knightdale

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 19,532

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Wendell

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 11,585

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#14. Fearrington Village

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 2,535

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#13. Durham

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 288,465

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#12. Garner

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 32,543

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#11. Hillsborough

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 9,656

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#10. Raleigh

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 470,763

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Fuquay-Varina

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 37,749

(Stacker/Stacker)

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#8. Wake Forest

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 51,199

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Holly Springs

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 43,429

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Carrboro

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 21,170

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#5. Chapel Hill

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 59,889

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#4. Rolesville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 10,200

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Apex

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 67,765

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Morrisville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 30,471

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#1. Cary

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 176,686