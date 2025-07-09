Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#25. Wilson's Mills
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,652
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Youngsville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,581
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#23. Benson
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,144
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
#22. Four Oaks
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,372
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#21. Zebulon
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,961
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#20. Creedmoor
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 4,957
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#19. Archer Lodge
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 5,036
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Pine Level
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,072
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#17. Clayton
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 28,043
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#16. Knightdale
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 19,532
imtmphoto // Shutterstock
#15. Wendell
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 11,585
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#14. Fearrington Village
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,535
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#13. Durham
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 288,465
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#12. Garner
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 32,543
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#11. Hillsborough
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,656
Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock
#10. Raleigh
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 470,763
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. Fuquay-Varina
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 37,749
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#8. Wake Forest
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 51,199
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Holly Springs
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 43,429
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Carrboro
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,170
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#5. Chapel Hill
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 59,889
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#4. Rolesville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 10,200
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Apex
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 67,765
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#2. Morrisville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 30,471
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#1. Cary
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 176,686