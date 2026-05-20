Multiple charges for man who allegedly assaulted kids and staff at school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after police say he caused a disturbance at China Grove Elementary School and assaulted staff members and children.

According to arrest warrants, 39‑year‑old Justin Gray Morgan is accused of creating a disturbance in the school parking lot while classes were in session.

Investigators said Morgan assaulted two female school employees by grabbing one by the arm and pushing the other while they were performing their teaching duties.

Warrants also state Morgan assaulted two children, ages 6 and 7, by grabbing them.

When officers arrived, Morgan allegedly ran from a police officer who was responding to the call, leading to a charge of resisting a public officer.

According to documents, Morgan also used abusive language toward teachers and students, behavior police said was likely to provoke violence and cause a breach of the peace.

He is additionally charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation, with warrants alleging he threatened to damage school property and assaulted a child because of the child’s race.

Justin Gray Morgan

Morgan faces several charges, including disorderly conduct at a school, two counts of assault on a school employee, two counts of assault on a child under 12, resisting a public officer, disorderly conduct, and two counts of ethnic intimidation

The investigation, however, is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group