Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Emergency crews are staging at the Ebenezer Park boat landing as part of an active water rescue operation on Lake Wylie, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The YCSO Dive Team, Newport Fire Department, and several assisting agencies have secured the area while they work to locate and assist the person involved.

Officials say they will release additional confirmed information as soon as they are able.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group