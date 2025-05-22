Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#23. Timbersong Academy - Bat Cave

- Location: Hendersonville, NC

- Enrollment: 6 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#22. Montford Hall

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 7 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#21. Eliada Academy

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 12 (1:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Trails Momentum

#20. Trails Momentum

- Location: Hendersonville, NC

- Enrollment: 13 (not available student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#19. Little Ivy Baptist Academy

- Location: Mars Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 14 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Anchor Baptist Academy

- Location: Pisgah Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 22 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#17. The Outdoor Academy

- Location: Pisgah Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 24 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#16. Canongate Catholic High School

- Location: Arden, NC

- Enrollment: 30 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#15. The Academy at SOAR

- Location: Waynesville, NC

- Enrollment: 40 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#14. Heritage Hall International School

- Location: Hendersonville, NC

- Enrollment: 41 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#13. Bethel Christian Academy

- Location: Canton, NC

- Enrollment: 43 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#12. Temple Baptist School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 177 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#11. Reynolds Mountain Christian Academy

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 168 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#10. New Manna Christian School

- Location: Marion, NC

- Enrollment: 210 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

#9. Fletcher Academy

- Location: Fletcher, NC

- Enrollment: 150 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Haywood Christian Academy

- Location: Waynesville, NC

- Enrollment: 150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#7. Mount Pisgah Academy

- Location: Candler, NC

- Enrollment: 106 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#6. Odyssey School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 139 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Veritas Christian Academy

- Location: Fletcher, NC

- Enrollment: 397 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Asheville Christian Academy

- Location: Swannanoa, NC

- Enrollment: 776 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Carolina Day School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Asheville School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 290 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Christ School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 300 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+