Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#23. Timbersong Academy - Bat Cave
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Enrollment: 6 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#22. Montford Hall
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 7 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#21. Eliada Academy
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 12 (1:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Trails Momentum
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Enrollment: 13 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#19. Little Ivy Baptist Academy
- Location: Mars Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 14 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#18. Anchor Baptist Academy
- Location: Pisgah Forest, NC
- Enrollment: 22 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#17. The Outdoor Academy
- Location: Pisgah Forest, NC
- Enrollment: 24 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Canongate Catholic High School
- Location: Arden, NC
- Enrollment: 30 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#15. The Academy at SOAR
- Location: Waynesville, NC
- Enrollment: 40 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#14. Heritage Hall International School
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Enrollment: 41 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#13. Bethel Christian Academy
- Location: Canton, NC
- Enrollment: 43 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#12. Temple Baptist School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 177 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#11. Reynolds Mountain Christian Academy
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 168 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#10. New Manna Christian School
- Location: Marion, NC
- Enrollment: 210 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
#9. Fletcher Academy
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- Enrollment: 150 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Haywood Christian Academy
- Location: Waynesville, NC
- Enrollment: 150 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Mount Pisgah Academy
- Location: Candler, NC
- Enrollment: 106 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#6. Odyssey School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 139 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Veritas Christian Academy
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- Enrollment: 397 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Asheville Christian Academy
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Enrollment: 776 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Carolina Day School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Asheville School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 290 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Christ School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 300 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+