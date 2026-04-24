FORECAST: Saturday showers bring brief relief before clearer Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon as a weak system moves through the area.
- The rain won’t be widespread or long‑lasting, but even light precipitation should help improve air quality and give firefighters a brief break from ongoing smoke concerns.
- Conditions clear out again on Sunday, with additional chances for rain returning next week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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