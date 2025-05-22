Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Lake Pointe Academy

- Location: York, SC

- Enrollment: 205 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Metrolina Christian Academy

- Location: Indian Trail, NC

- Enrollment: 1,122 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#23. Gaston Christian School - Gastonia Campus

- Location: Gastonia, NC

- Enrollment: 1,035 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#22. Westminster Catawba Christian School

- Location: Rock Hill, SC

- Enrollment: 748 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#21. Greyfriars Classical Academy

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 235 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#20. Christ the King Catholic High School

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 415 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#19. Matthews Christian Academy

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 157 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#18. Charlotte Catholic High School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,171 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#17. Walnut Grove Christian School

- Location: Fort Mill, SC

- Enrollment: 215 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#16. Lake Norman Christian School

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 230 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#15. SouthLake Christian Academy

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 618 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#14. Carmel Christian School

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 1,133 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#13. Woodlawn School

- Location: Mooresville, NC

- Enrollment: 212 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#12. Hickory Grove Christian School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 739 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. HOPE Academy

- Location: Concord, NC

- Enrollment: 236 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. United Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 162 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. St. Anne Catholic School

- Location: Rock Hill, SC

- Enrollment: 313 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#8. Covenant Day School

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 1,035 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Davidson Day School

- Location: Davidson, NC

- Enrollment: 521 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Charlotte Christian School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,279 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Cannon School

- Location: Concord, NC

- Enrollment: 1,046 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Gaston Day School

- Location: Gastonia, NC

- Enrollment: 488 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Charlotte Latin School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,539 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Charlotte Country Day School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,738 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Providence Day School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,947 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+