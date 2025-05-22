Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Lake Pointe Academy
- Location: York, SC
- Enrollment: 205 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Metrolina Christian Academy
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Enrollment: 1,122 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#23. Gaston Christian School - Gastonia Campus
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Enrollment: 1,035 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#22. Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Enrollment: 748 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#21. Greyfriars Classical Academy
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 235 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#20. Christ the King Catholic High School
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 415 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#19. Matthews Christian Academy
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 157 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Charlotte Catholic High School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,171 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Walnut Grove Christian School
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Enrollment: 215 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Lake Norman Christian School
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 230 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. SouthLake Christian Academy
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 618 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Carmel Christian School
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 1,133 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Woodlawn School
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Enrollment: 212 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Hickory Grove Christian School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 739 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. HOPE Academy
- Location: Concord, NC
- Enrollment: 236 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. United Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 162 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. St. Anne Catholic School
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Enrollment: 313 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Covenant Day School
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 1,035 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Davidson Day School
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Enrollment: 521 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Charlotte Christian School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,279 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Cannon School
- Location: Concord, NC
- Enrollment: 1,046 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Gaston Day School
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Enrollment: 488 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Charlotte Latin School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,539 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Charlotte Country Day School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,738 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Providence Day School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,947 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+