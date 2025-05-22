Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Word of God Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 191 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#24. Fellowship Baptist Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 139 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#23. Thales Academy Apex JH/HS

- Location: Apex, NC

- Enrollment: 710 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#22. Southside Christian School

- Location: Clayton, NC

- Enrollment: 380 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#21. Neuse Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 374 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#20. North Raleigh Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 1,570 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#19. Thales Academy Rolesville JH/HS

- Location: Rolesville, NC

- Enrollment: 672 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#18. Liberty Christian School

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 295 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#17. Insight Colearning

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 28 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#16. GRACE Christian School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 744 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#15. Cresset Christian Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 187 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#14. Friendship Christian School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 277 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#13. Emerson Waldorf School

- Location: Chapel Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 279 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#12. Trinity Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 627 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#11. Cary Christian School

- Location: Cary, NC

- Enrollment: 856 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#10. St. Thomas More Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 281 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#9. Camelot Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 148 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Camelot Academy

#8. Carolina Friends School

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 511 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. St. David's School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 684 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Cardinal Gibbons High School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 1,611 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Cardinal Gibbons High School

#5. Saint Mary's School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 308 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 600 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Ravenscroft School

#3. Ravenscroft School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 1,251 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Durham Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 1,237 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Cary Academy

- Location: Cary, NC

- Enrollment: 789 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+