Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Word of God Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 191 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Fellowship Baptist Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 139 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Thales Academy Apex JH/HS
- Location: Apex, NC
- Enrollment: 710 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#22. Southside Christian School
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Enrollment: 380 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#21. Neuse Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 374 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#20. North Raleigh Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 1,570 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#19. Thales Academy Rolesville JH/HS
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Enrollment: 672 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#18. Liberty Christian School
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 295 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#17. Insight Colearning
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 28 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#16. GRACE Christian School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 744 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#15. Cresset Christian Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 187 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#14. Friendship Christian School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 277 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#13. Emerson Waldorf School
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 279 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#12. Trinity Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 627 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. Cary Christian School
- Location: Cary, NC
- Enrollment: 856 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. St. Thomas More Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 281 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Camelot Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 148 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Carolina Friends School
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 511 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. St. David's School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 684 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 1,611 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Saint Mary's School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 308 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 600 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Ravenscroft School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 1,251 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Durham Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 1,237 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Cary Academy
- Location: Cary, NC
- Enrollment: 789 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+