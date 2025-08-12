Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#5. Haywood Christian Academy

- Location: Waynesville, NC

- Enrollment: 164 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#4. Odyssey School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 121 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Veritas Christian Academy

- Location: Fletcher, NC

- Enrollment: 397 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Asheville Christian Academy

- Location: Swannanoa, NC

- Enrollment: 776 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Carolina Day School

- Location: Asheville, NC

- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+