Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Asheville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#5. Haywood Christian Academy
- Location: Waynesville, NC
- Enrollment: 164 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#4. Odyssey School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 121 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Veritas Christian Academy
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- Enrollment: 397 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Asheville Christian Academy
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Enrollment: 776 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Carolina Day School
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Enrollment: 600 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+