Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#20. Mount Zion Christian Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 204 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#19. LIFESPRING ACADEMY

- Location: Clayton, NC

- Enrollment: 146 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#18. Word of God Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 191 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#17. Fellowship Baptist Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 139 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#16. Southside Christian School

- Location: Clayton, NC

- Enrollment: 469 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Neuse Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 374 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. North Raleigh Christian Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 1,594 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#13. Liberty Christian School

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 295 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#12. GRACE Christian School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 744 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#11. Cresset Christian Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 187 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#10. Friendship Christian School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 277 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Emerson Waldorf School

- Location: Chapel Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 279 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Trinity Academy

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 627 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. Cary Christian School

- Location: Cary, NC

- Enrollment: 856 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Camelot Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 125 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Carolina Friends School

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 511 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. St. David's School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 684 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 630 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Ravenscroft School

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 1,251 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Durham Academy

- Location: Durham, NC

- Enrollment: 1,237 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+