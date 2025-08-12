Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#20. Mount Zion Christian Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 204 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#19. LIFESPRING ACADEMY
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Enrollment: 146 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#18. Word of God Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 191 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#17. Fellowship Baptist Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 139 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. Southside Christian School
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Enrollment: 469 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#15. Neuse Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 374 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#14. North Raleigh Christian Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 1,594 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#13. Liberty Christian School
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 295 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#12. GRACE Christian School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 744 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#11. Cresset Christian Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 187 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#10. Friendship Christian School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 277 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Emerson Waldorf School
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 279 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Trinity Academy
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 627 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Cary Christian School
- Location: Cary, NC
- Enrollment: 856 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Camelot Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 125 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Carolina Friends School
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 511 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. St. David's School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 684 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 630 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Ravenscroft School
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 1,251 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Durham Academy
- Location: Durham, NC
- Enrollment: 1,237 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+