Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Chatham Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Siler City, NC
- Enrollment: 583 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Northern Guilford Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 804 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Lewisville Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 871 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Northwest Guilford Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 934 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Kernodle Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 709 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. The Downtown School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 431 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Meadowlark Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 827 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Brown Summit Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 238 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Greensboro Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 768 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Summerfield Charter Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Summerfield, NC
- Enrollment: 787 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+