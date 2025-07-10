Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Chatham Charter School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Siler City, NC

- Enrollment: 583 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#9. Northern Guilford Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 804 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Lewisville Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 871 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Northwest Guilford Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 934 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Kernodle Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 709 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. The Downtown School

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 431 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Meadowlark Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 827 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Brown Summit Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Guilford County Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 238 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Greensboro Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 768 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Summerfield Charter Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Summerfield, NC

- Enrollment: 787 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+