Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in North Carolina using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#10. Smith Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 749 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#9. Greensboro Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 778 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#8. Phillips Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 572 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#7. Lake Norman Charter School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 2,212 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#6. Woods Charter School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Chapel Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 512 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#5. Summerfield Charter Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Summerfield, NC

- Enrollment: 776 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. The Expedition School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Hillsborough, NC

- Enrollment: 359 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#3. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 398 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. Quest Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 144 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Southeastern Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Lumberton, NC

- Enrollment: 218 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+