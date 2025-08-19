Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in North Carolina using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Smith Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 749 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Greensboro Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 778 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Phillips Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 572 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Lake Norman Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 2,212 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Woods Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 512 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Summerfield Charter Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Summerfield, NC
- Enrollment: 776 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. The Expedition School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Enrollment: 359 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 398 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Quest Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 144 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Southeastern Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Lumberton, NC
- Enrollment: 218 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+