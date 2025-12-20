Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Raleigh using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Mala Pata

- Cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 2431 Crabtree Blvd., Ste. 102, Raleigh, NC, 27604, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Sam Jones BBQ

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $

- Address: 502 W. Lenoir St., Raleigh, NC, 27601, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide