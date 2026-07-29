CMPD officer accused of misusing law enforcement databases

CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested on allegations that he improperly accessed law enforcement databases for personal reasons.

According to CMPD, the State Bureau of Investigation notified the department in June that Officer Seth Elliott allegedly accessed the FLOCK system and CJLEADS on June 16 for non-law enforcement purposes during the course of an unrelated investigation.

Elliott was placed on paid administrative assignment on June 22, with his equipment and access to criminal intelligence systems revoked while the SBI investigated.

On July 29, the SBI arrested Elliott on a Class 1 misdemeanor charge of illegally accessing a government computer. CMPD then placed him on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Officer Seth Elliott

Elliott joined CMPD in February 2024 and is assigned to the University City Division. CMPD said it does not own FLOCK cameras but has an agreement that allows officers to access FLOCK data from other agencies.

In a statement, Chief Estella Patterson said misusing law enforcement technology for non-law enforcement purposes violates the public’s trust and that officers who engage in such misconduct will be held accountable.

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