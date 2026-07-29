2 seriously hurt in Huntersville head-on collision

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Huntersville Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8:45 p.m. on Davidson-Concord Road.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

MEDIC said both patients were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group