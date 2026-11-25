The car business isn’t sentimental, even if buyers are. Models that don’t sell, don’t meet the latest regulations, or simply don’t fit the latest corporate plan tend to disappear. So it’s surprising when a handful of vehicles that, by any reasonable measure, should be gone are still in showrooms. In the spirit of the season, here are five models Edmunds’ editors are thankful you can still buy. Some are fast, some are cheap, and at least one is a little ridiculous. All of them deserve a look before someone in the boardroom decides they’ve run their course. All of the following prices include destination charges.

Chevrolet Bolt

It’s true that electric vehicles are more expensive than comparable gas-powered cars, and the end of the federal EV tax credit last year made it all the more obvious. That’s why we are glad that the Chevrolet Bolt is back. Chevy brought back its small electric car for 2027 with a starting price under $30,000.

It’s not a penalty box either. The Bolt has about 260 miles of range, offers plenty of room for adults, and now charges far quicker at public charging stations than the old version did, making road trips more practical. The catch is that this Bolt appears to be a one-year offering. If an inexpensive electric car sounds appealing, now is the time to look.

2027 Bolt starting price: $28,995

Ford Mustang

Not long ago, you had three choices if you wanted a traditional V8-powered muscle car. Well, Chevy stopped building the Camaro after 2024, and Dodge retired the Challenger in favor of a larger, very different Charger. That leaves the Mustang on its own, which isn’t an entirely new scenario for this American classic. Its rivals have come and gone over the decades, but the Mustang has been on sale without a break since 1964.

Ford, to its credit, keeps finding ways to make it more exciting. The newest version, the Mustang Dark Horse SC, adds a supercharger, bringing the total to 795 horsepower. At $108,085 to start, it’s a lot of money for a Mustang. But the Mustang GT is still available with a V8 and a six-speed manual, and it’s the one most fans are grateful for.

2026 Mustang starting price: $34,990

Honda Prelude

By most business measures, the Prelude shouldn’t exist. Sporty two-door coupes are a tiny slice of the market, and one that’s a hybrid and has a price north of $40,000 makes even less sense. But here we are with the 2027 Honda Prelude, and we’re pleased that Honda found a way to bring back the Prelude after a two-decade-plus hiatus.

The Prelude borrows hardware from the performance-focused Civic Type R to make it one of the best-handling front-wheel-drive cars Edmunds has ever driven. It offers an adaptive suspension, powerful brakes and precise steering. It’s not nearly as quick as a Mustang, but its hybrid powertrain lets it earn 44 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

2027 Prelude starting price: $43,695

Jeep Wrangler 392

In some ways, it’s hard to believe that the Wrangler is still around. It’s pretty bad at the things most SUV shoppers want, whether it be comfort, fuel economy or cutting-edge technology. It’s therefore even harder to believe that you can get a Wrangler with a massive V8 making 470 horsepower. Putting that much engine into a boxy SUV built to crawl over rocks makes very little sense. Jeep did it anyway.

Jeep actually spent two years telling everyone that the Wrangler 392 was going away. In a truly American parting prank, it sold final editions in both 2024 and 2025. Then the brand’s CEO announced in 2025 that the V8 would stay in production indefinitely. The 2027 V8-powered Wrangler will likely give you sticker shock, but trust us, there’s nothing else quite like it.

2027 Wrangler Willys 392 starting price: $72,990

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Two seats, a folding roof and not much else. That’s been the Miata’s recipe since 1989, and it’s the reason the little Mazda has outlasted every convertible that came along after it. It’s light and simple, and it makes an ordinary back road feel like an event at speeds that won’t put you in jail. Like the Mustang, it’s also one of the few new cars you can buy with a stick shift.

The current Miata has been on sale for more than a decade, and it doesn’t appear that Mazda has a timeline for a replacement. Prices start a little over $30,000, which is about as low as it gets for a genuine sports car.

2026 Miata MX-5 starting price: $32,045

Edmunds says

Our featured vehicles all sell in small numbers. But each exists because enough people still want a car that’s fun and not just sensible. That’s worth being grateful for. Here’s hoping they stick around.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.

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