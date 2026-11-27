CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says at least one person was killed in a crash Thursday night near Interstate 85 in west Charlotte.

CMPD said just after 8:30 p.m. that a crash investigation was underway on Mulberry Church Road near I-85.

It’s not yet clear how many cars are involved or how many people have died.

Police said the northbound lanes of Mulberry Church Road were closed for the investigation. You can find alternate routes in the area at this link.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information from the scene. Watch Eyewitnes News for the latest updates.

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