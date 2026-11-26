CHARLOTTE — This Thanksgiving, drivers are expected to spend nearly a billion dollars more on gas this year. GasBuddy analysts say prices may set a record for the holiday.

Right now, AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.59. A year ago, it was around $3.05.

In North Carolina, the 41-cent gas tax suspension is still in effect, so filling up is cheaper. That gas tax suspension ends this upcoming Tuesday, meaning gas prices across the Tar Heel State will see a sharp spike next week.

Channel 9 checked prices. On average, it will cost drivers around $2.93 per gallon.

In South Carolina, you’ll pay around $3.19 in Chesterfield County, $3.10 in Lancaster County, and prices are the lowest in York County, at $2.95.

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