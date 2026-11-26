CHARLOTTE — Volunteers with the Charlotte Rescue Mission spent this Thanksgiving providing for others. The local nonprofit is providing free meals all day to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

It’s a holiday tradition that captures the true spirit of Thanksgiving and reminds people that there are places that care about them.

The festivities began with breakfast where Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz met with organizers and volunteers in Uptown Charlotte preparing scrambled eggs, grits, sausage and more for anyone who needs it.

Brandy Legree is the kitchen manager at Charlotte Rescue Mission. She said she and her team have spent weeks preparing for this event, but the chance to give someone a welcoming place to go for the holidays makes it all worth it.

“When God gives you purpose, you have to do what God tells you to do,” Legree said. “I was back up at 2 o’clock just to make sure the guys have a great meal and it feels like family.”

The meals were all hand-served by volunteers, like Lauren Goodell.

“I get a lot out of it personally,” she said. “I get to hear people’s stories, hear what’s important to them and just remember we’re all human.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Chief Administrative Officer Mackie Johnson said some 500 free meals will be served throughout the day, breakfast and lunch, for anyone who needs it. Two weeks ago, the team began cooking 60 turkeys to serve up this holiday along with all the fixings.

“Just because you don’t know that you deserve better doesn’t mean that you should have to accept less, that you have to be treated poorly,” Johnson said. “That’s what this building is about. That’s what this meal is about.”

Movies will be shown throughout the morning and there will also be table games available to play.

Thanksgiving is about counting your blessings, but at Charlotte Rescue Mission, it’s about sharing them.

“It’s just our way of loving our neighbor, serving our neighbor, because sometimes the most meaningful part of the feast, is making sure there’s a place for everyone,” Johnson said.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is always looking for volunteers year round. Learn more about the nonprofit and how to get involved on their website here.

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