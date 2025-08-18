Car insurance rates in North Carolina August 2025

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com's data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

- Erie provides the cheapest liability coverage at $35 per month in North Carolina.

- Erie offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in North Carolina at $83 per month.

- At $109 per month, Cary is the cheapest city for car insurance in North Carolina.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in North Carolina. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in North Carolina

For drivers looking to meet North Carolina minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Erie: $35

#2. State Farm: $37

#3. Progressive: $42

#4. North Carolina Farm Bureau: $44

#5. National Farmers Union Insurance: $52

Cheap full coverage in North Carolina

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in North Carolina

#1. Progressive: $83

#2. State Farm: $88

#3. Erie: $90

#4. North Carolina Farm Bureau: $113

#5. Nationwide: $146

Impact of traffic violations on North Carolina auto insurance rates

In North Carolina, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer's policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in North Carolina may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here's a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in North Carolina after common driving violations.

- No violation: $96

- Not-at-fault accident: $97

- Failure to wear a seat belt: $125

- Speeding 6 - 10 MPH over limit: $133

- Speeding 21 - 25 MPH over limit: $146

- DUI: $407

- Reckless driving: $185

- Driving with a suspended license: $286

- Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $402

Car insurance rates across North Carolina's top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in North Carolina

#1. Cary: $109

#2. Winston-Salem: $113

#3. Wilmington: $115

#4. Harkers Island: $116

#4. High Point: $116

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in North Carolina

#1. Newell: $194

#2. Rex: $171

#3. Brunswick: $169

#4. Cumberland: $168

#5. Paw Creek: $167

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.