Cleanup underway after electrical fire damages Hickory baseball stadium

HICKORY, N.C. — Cleanup efforts are underway after an electrical fire broke out at the L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory early Saturday morning, heavily damaging the visitor’s clubhouse.

Around 200 people were camping at the Hickory Crawdads stadium as part of a special night for Scouts when one of the parents noticed smoke coming from the locker room area around 5 a.m.

At the time of the fire, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans had much of their gear inside the locker room where the fire started.

Douglas Locascio, the Hickory Crawdad’s general manager, told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the team is currently on the road, but they’ve already had to cancel two games because of the damage.

“You can imagine, it’s a locker room, so all their jerseys and uniforms were in there,” Locascio said. “We’ve had contractors on the spot getting here to clean it and restore it the best that we can and as timely as we can.”

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5:30 to hear from several of the parents who witnessed the blaze.

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