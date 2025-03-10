Charlotte 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Charlotte, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Sunday, while the low is 41 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 53 °F, low of 44 °F (59% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (11 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:26 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 69 °F, low of 41 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 72 °F, low of 48 °F (38% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 69 °F, low of 53 °F (54% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 70 °F, low of 52 °F (56% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 71 °F, low of 57 °F (53% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:33 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 74 °F, low of 59 °F (52% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM