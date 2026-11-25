Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in North Carolina using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro, NC
- Price: $2.47
#1. Exxon (tie)
- Address: 900 N Lake Park Blvd , Carolina Beach, NC
- Price: $2.47
#1. Carolina Petro (tie)
- Address: 808 S Lake Park Blvd , Carolina Beach, NC
- Price: $2.47
#4. Sheetz
- Address: 6401 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC
- Price: $2.48
#4. Sheetz (tie)
- Address: 803 S Seabreeze Rd, Wilmington, NC
- Price: $2.48
#4. Murphy USA (tie)
- Address: 5205 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC
- Price: $2.48
#4. Shell (tie)
- Address: 6347 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC
- Price: $2.48
#8. Mountain Market
- Address: 506 Waco Rd, Kings Mountain, NC
- Price: $2.49
#8. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 6759 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC
- Price: $2.49
#10. Walmart
- Address: 1140 Tommy's Rd, Goldsboro, NC
- Price: $2.52