Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in North Carolina using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Sam's Club

- Address: 2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro, NC

- Price: $2.47

#1. Exxon (tie)

- Address: 900 N Lake Park Blvd , Carolina Beach, NC

- Price: $2.47

#1. Carolina Petro (tie)

- Address: 808 S Lake Park Blvd , Carolina Beach, NC

- Price: $2.47

#4. Sheetz

- Address: 6401 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC

- Price: $2.48

#4. Sheetz (tie)

- Address: 803 S Seabreeze Rd, Wilmington, NC

- Price: $2.48

#4. Murphy USA (tie)

- Address: 5205 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington, NC

- Price: $2.48

#4. Shell (tie)

- Address: 6347 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC

- Price: $2.48

#8. Mountain Market

- Address: 506 Waco Rd, Kings Mountain, NC

- Price: $2.49

#8. Circle K (tie)

- Address: 6759 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC

- Price: $2.49

#10. Walmart

- Address: 1140 Tommy's Rd, Goldsboro, NC

- Price: $2.52