CHARLOTTE — Jermaine Matthews was so excited when he and his wife bought their northeast Charlotte home. He says they were there a little more than one week when a severe storm came through. “We was actually on the way back from the old home to here with a [inaudible] load of furniture,” he said.

They say a large tree from the property next door fell on their home. “It busted three or four holes in the top of the roof and then it tore all the gutters down and it fell onto the patio,” he said.

They say insurance would cover the damage. But, as Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke has reported before, the deductible can give homeowners sticker shock. Most of us expect a flat rate. You may not realize some policies have another deductible -- one for wind, hail, or named storms -- and that could be as much as 5% of your home’s value (so usually much higher than the flat rate).

>>CLICK HERE for more Action 9 reports

According to the paperwork Matthews showed Action 9, their regular deductible was $10,000. But their wind and hail deductible was 5% of the value of their home. In other words: $21,000. “I said, ‘Hold up. 21,000?’ I said, ‘That’s kind of high,’ he said. At last check, they had not gotten the roof repaired. “We real nervous. The rain is coming again so we don’t know... if it’s going to leak or anything going to happen,” he said.

Their insurance -- American Integrity Insurance Group -- emailed Action 9, “We understand how difficult and disruptive it can be when a storm causes significant damage to a home, particularly so soon after a family has moved in. We care deeply about our customers and recognize the stress and uncertainty this situation has created for Ms. Matthews and her family.

American Integrity’s handling of this claim is based on the coverage terms and deductible contained in the homeowners policy in effect at the time of the loss. In North Carolina, customers are offered a range of deductible options. The deductible applicable to Ms. Matthews’ claim was selected when the policy was purchased by Ms. Matthews or her independent insurance agent and is reflected in the policy issued to her."

Stoogenke says, bottom line, no matter who your insurer is, know your deductible and how high it can be.

And a side note here: you may be wondering why Jermaine Matthews’ neighbor doesn’t have to pay. Stoogenke says it’s not about whose tree it is. It’s about where the tree lands. That said: if your neighbor knew -- or should have known -- the tree was likely to fall, your insurance may still go after them.

©2026 Cox Media Group