CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is dismissing the felony charge against Democratic 14th Congressional District Representative-elect LaKesha Womack.

In 2020, Womack was charged with failing to return a rental car. The warrant wasn’t served until last month while she was running for election.

According to the DA, Womack rented the car on Aug. 27, 2019. She renewed it twice, the last time being Oct. 7, 2019. According to the DA, the car was not returned until law enforcement recovered it on Dec. 4, 2019. The criminal summons was issued on Jan. 14, 2020. The warrant was served last month.

In an interview with Channel 9 following the serving of the summons, Womack explained she was experiencing homelessness during the time she rented the vehicle.

The DA’s office says Womack and the rental car dealer, Budget, reached an agreement. Womack paid the company “an amount equal to an assessed rental cost from the day the vehicle was deemed overdue until the day it came back into the possession of the victim corporation.”

The DA says the rental car company explicitly said they do not want to proceed with prosecution and considered the matter resolved.

“Taking these sentiments into account and considering that the outstanding losses from the rental were fully restored, the State has submitted a Voluntary Dismissal of the charge against the Defendant, with prejudice,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Womack defeated Republican Rep. Tim Moore in the election. The 14th Congressional District includes some of Mecklenburg County as well as Gaston, Cleveland and Burke counties.

Statement from Congresswoman-elect LaKesha Womack’s attorney, Harold Cogdell pic.twitter.com/12Bksa1gS4 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 24, 2026

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