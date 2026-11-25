UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Traffic backed up along the Highway 74 Bypass in Union County on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer flipped over and was left hanging off a bridge.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

The wreck occurred near Rocky River Road, where drivers have been told to expect traffic delays.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, authorities do not yet have a timeline for when the area will be all cleaned up.

Tractor-trailer flips, hangs off bridge on Highway 74 Bypass

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Tractor-trailer flips, hangs off bridge on Highway 74 Bypass

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