NEW YORK — A U.S. jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiring to steal trade secrets and defrauding banks as it grew into one of the world's biggest suppliers of gear for wireless telecommunications networks.

But jurors acquitted Huawei of the most serious charge: engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy, a result that the company's lawyer said was a “profound rejection” of the government's narrative that it was corrupt from top to bottom and had a corporate culture of cheating, stealing and lying.

Prosecutors had used the charge, commonly found in organized crime and drug cases, to accuse Huawei of operating illicitly to poach intellectual property and technological secrets from competitors and partners.

The convictions covered allegations that the company did business in countries subject to U.S. sanctions — including Iran and North Korea — and made false statements to U.S. government officials and banks as part of an effort to hide its misdeeds.

Huawei faces potentially billions of dollars in penalties

In all, Huawei was convicted on 10 of 12 counts. The case in Brooklyn federal court involved no human defendants, but the company could be made to pay billions of dollars in penalties when it is sentenced next September.

“Few crimes are as serious as Huawei’s decades-long pattern of endangering U.S. national security, violating the sanctity of U.S. commerce, and impeding the enforcement of U.S. laws,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement.

“No person or company is above the law,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Huawei’s lawyers said U.S. investigators had used isolated episodes of wrongdoing by a few of the company’s more than 200,000 employees to spin a false narrative about a grand conspiracy that didn’t actually exist.

Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig said the company would appeal the convictions but was heartened by the acquittals on racketeering conspiracy and another charge, conspiracy to obstruct justice. He called those not guilty verdicts “a vindication of the company and its good-faith compliance culture.”

“The allegations that the government made in this case overreached and simply weren’t consistent with the successful, innovative and hardworking company that we came to know and deeply respect,” Heberlig said outside the courthouse.

US restrictions haven't stopped Huawei's worldwide growth

It's unclear what effect the verdict might have on Huawei's global fortunes. The company hasn't been allowed to sell equipment to U.S. carriers for years because of security concerns. It has also been blacklisted by other Western allies, including Canada and Britain.

That hasn't stopped the company from doing a robust business elsewhere. Its smartphones and other telecom equipment are sold globally. More recently, it has expanded into chipmaking as the boom in artificial intelligence fuels demand for microprocessors, becoming an important alternative in China to chips made by companies such as Nvidia.

“Huawei has always adhered to integrity in business, upheld business ethics, respected intellectual property, and remained committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement.

“We remain focused on serving our customers and partners and ensuring continuous and stable business operations," the statement said.

The U.S. announced its criminal charges against Huawei in early 2019 and later expanded the allegations. The lengthy trial began in September.

Chinese officials said the U.S. has engaged in “economic bullying” and improperly used national security as a pretext for oppressing Chinese companies.

The US alleged a pattern of theft reaching all the way to the top

The indictment against Huawei accused it of a long pattern of outright technology thefts.

Huawei, prosecutors said, once sold internet routers containing source code copied from a competitor. In another episode, a person working for Huawei slipped into a competitor's booth at a Chicago trade show to surreptitiously photograph the circuits inside another company's networking device, the indictment said.

Prosecutors said that on another occasion, a Huawei worker removed a robotic arm from a competitor's lab so it could be photographed and measured.

The victim companies included Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA and Fujitsu, according to court records.

“The tone was set at the top by Huawei leaders and executives who themselves engaged in criminal conduct, like lying to Congress, lying to banks, violating U.S. sanctions and trying to interfere with the very criminal investigation that led to this case,” prosecutor Meredith Arfa told the jury at the trial.

In its statement, Huawei referred to those matters as “trade secret-related disputes” that were the subject of civil litigation that was resolved over the past two decades.

“No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation,” the company said.

Huawei says it isn’t defined by isolated allegations of wrongdoing

In his closing argument to jurors, Huawei's lawyer said prosecutors leaned on “innuendo and facts ripped out of context,” and testimony from ex-employees “with a bone to pick,” to pursue a company that had relied on “hard work, innovation and competition” to succeed.

“Huawei didn’t steal its way to success,” Heberlig said, noting that much of the material the U.S. alleges was stolen was already public.

“You can’t steal a secret that isn’t a secret,” he said.

He said Huawei paid billions of dollars in licensing fees over the years, with 75% of that money going to U.S. companies, and had reprimanded or fired employees found to have engaged in wrongdoing.

Heberlig noted that lines of Cisco source code turned up in Huawei software more than two decades ago. He said when the source-code copying was discovered, Huawei recalled routers sold in the U.S. and offered to replace them with Cisco routers and created a “compliance culture that permeates Huawei today.”

Charges against Huawei’s finance chief ended in a deal

No individual executives or employees faced trial, although prosecutors at one point also brought criminal charges against Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. They accused her of misleading HSBC bank about the company's business dealings in Iran.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in Canada in 2018, but ultimately was allowed to return to China in 2021 in a prisoner swap that freed two Canadians held by China. As part of the deal, the U.S. dropped its case against Meng.

The trial in New York overlapped with a summit between President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in the technology-centric city of Shenzhen, China.

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Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed.

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