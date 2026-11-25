FORT MILL, S.C. — Doctors are warning families to take precautions this Thanksgiving as flu cases rise across the Carolinas, with South Carolina reporting high flu activity and seven deaths so far this season.

Doctors warn Thanksgiving gatherings could make the situation worse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina is seeing high flu activity.

Officials at Piedmont Medical Center said they started seeing people hospitalized with the flu as early as October.

Dr. Elizabeth Corey-Pacheco said she has already seen signs of an unusual flu season.

“We started to see hospitalizations in early October for flu-related illness, which typically we expect to see the bulk of our infections in our hospitalizations closer to the end of December, going into January and February,” she said.

She said the early start could signal a more severe flu season.

“It could point to a more severe flu season than normal and probably a more extensive one, with higher cases overall,” Corey-Pacheco said.

Piedmont Medical Center is already taking precautions. Last week, the hospital announced visitors must be at least 16 years old and in good health.

Corey-Pacheco said people can also take steps to protect themselves and others during the holiday weekend.

“Good hand hygiene, avoiding drinking or eating after another individual, staying home if you are sick; masks can also decrease,” she said.

Nehal Kabrawala, owner of Prime Pharmacy in Rock Hill, said he has seen demand for flu shots drop as the holiday approaches. He hopes that changes after Thanksgiving.

“If you don’t care about yourself, don’t take it, but if you care about somebody else, once again, take that vaccine, actually, because it’s to help other people as well, right? Not just yourself.”

Doctors said the best way to protect your family if you’re sick this Thanksgiving is to stay home.

Anyone who develops trouble breathing or confusion should seek medical care.

Health officials said seven people in South Carolina have already died from flu complications this season.

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