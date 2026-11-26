ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Holiday travel alerts remain in effect as rain and gusty winds move across the Carolinas, with the worst conditions expected later tonight into early Thursday morning.

Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through the rest of the day, along with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph and localized flooding. Conditions should gradually improve Thursday morning as the rain moves out of the Charlotte area.

Colder air and leftover moisture will keep the chance for snow in the North Carolina mountains through Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be calmer, although another round of downpours could move through Sunday night. We’ll continue to track that possibility as the forecast develops.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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