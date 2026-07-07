Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Julys in North Carolina since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Julys in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. July 1975 (tie)

- Average temperature: 75.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.3°F

- Total precipitation: 8.2"

#10. July 1964 (tie)

- Average temperature: 75.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.6°F

- Total precipitation: 6.44"

#9. July 1924

- Average temperature: 74.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.9°F

- Total precipitation: 6.19"

#6. July 1984 (tie)

- Average temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.5°F

- Total precipitation: 8.69"

#6. July 1979 (tie)

- Average temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 65.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.8"

#6. July 1963 (tie)

- Average temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 63.8°F

- Total precipitation: 4.5"

#5. July 2001

- Average temperature: 74.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.35"

#4. July 1967

- Average temperature: 74.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 64.8°F

- Total precipitation: 6.64"

#3. July 1909

- Average temperature: 74.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 63.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.75"

#2. July 1947

- Average temperature: 73.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.5°F

- Total precipitation: 5.26"

#1. July 1918

- Average temperature: 73.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.62"