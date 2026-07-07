Police investigating shooting outside of Charlotte banquet hall

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning outside of a banquet hall in the University City area.

Channel 9’s Miana Massey spotted officers and investigators gathered outside the S&D Banquet Hall near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Police investigating shooting at Charlotte banquet hall

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m.

CMPD said officers found one victim who had been shot. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital, where they died.

“Still trying to work through all the pieces of this, interview witnesses, identify suspects and figure out the series of events that led us up to this outcome,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Kendall told Channel 9 early Tuesday.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. Police haven’t said what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back on WSOCTV.com and Eyewitness News for updates.

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