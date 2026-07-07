Major water main break reported in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A major water main break was reported Tuesday in Anson County.

The Anson County Water Department said the break is on Highway 74 East near Morven Freight Line Road beyond the Wade Mill area.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to limit water usage as much as possible until further notice while crews work to repair the break,” Wadesboro town officials said in the announcement.

The Peachland mayor posted on Facebook at about 2:15 p.m. that they have about 12 hours of water usage left in the town’s tank.

Lilesville Fire Department said the town of Lilesville has about six hours of water left.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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