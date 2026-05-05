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Coldest Mays in North Carolina since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Mays in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. May 1989 (tie)

- Average temperature: 63.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.08"

#10. May 1925 (tie)

- Average temperature: 63.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 76.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.05"

#9. May 2005

- Average temperature: 63.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.58"

#8. May 1961

- Average temperature: 63.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.56"

#7. May 1994

- Average temperature: 62.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.73"

#6. May 1967

- Average temperature: 62.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.26"

#5. May 1920

- Average temperature: 62.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.5°F

- Total precipitation: 1.68"

#4. May 1954

- Average temperature: 62.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.06"

#3. May 1997

- Average temperature: 62.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.15"

#2. May 1992

- Average temperature: 62.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51°F

- Total precipitation: 4.35"

#1. May 1917

- Average temperature: 62°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 49.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.07"