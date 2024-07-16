Social Security Announces Online Users Must Transition To New Platform

If you set up an online account with the Social Security Administration (SSA), you may need to log in and transition to a new account.

The SSA announced Friday that online accounts created before Sept. 18, 2021, “soon” must transition to Login.gov accounts to continue accessing services online.

The announcement specifically mentioned my Social Security accounts as an example. Money expert Clark Howard and other members of Team Clark recommended opening a my Social Security account before age 62 for many years.

Opening a free account allowed you to see what the Social Security Administration says you’ve earned (in eligible income) for each of the years in your career. Assuming you’re not yet retired or haven’t started collecting Social Security checks, those official records can help you project how much you will receive via Social Security.

You need to make sure the SSA is recording your year-by-year earnings correctly.

Here’s some more information about the announcement:

Who Does (and Doesn’t) Need To Log In and Change Accounts?

Anyone who created an online account with the Social Security Administration before Sept. 18, 2021. Most likely, that means my Social Security account holders who generated their accounts prior to that date.

Existing Login.gov and ID.me account holders don't need to take any action.

More than 5 million people already have transitioned, according to the announcement. If you’re one of those people, you also don’t need to take any further action.

How Do I Change Accounts?

1. Sign in to your existing account online.

2. Once you're logged in, you'll see an option to easily transition your account to Login.gov.

3. When you accept, you'll still have full access to my Social Security services.

Why Is the SSA Forcing Me To Make This Change?

According to the announcement: “The agency is making the changes to simplify the sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards while providing safe and secure access to online services.”

The announcement also included a quote that mentions “streamlining the process.”

The post Social Security Announces Online Users Must Transition To New Platform appeared first on Clark Howard.