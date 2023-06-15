Deputies investigating string of catalytic converters stolen from church vans

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Two vans parked at a church in Columbus became the latest victims in a string of catalytic converter thefts in Polk County, detectives told WLOS.

Polk County officials noted a recent increase in catalytic converters being stolen in the past few months, WLOS reported.

The pastor of the Midway Baptist Church told WLOS the community needs to stay aware.

“We had some video footage we turned over to the police, the sheriff’s department,” said Rev. Randall Wood. “I’m sure they will do everything they can to catch the folks that are doing it, but we want people to know that this is happening, to pay attention to their vehicles and take care.”

A state law enacted in 2022 targets the theft and possession of stolen catalytic converters. The law increases the crime to a felony, WLOS reported.

