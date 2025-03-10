Durham 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Durham, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Sunday, while the low is 40 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 63 °F, low of 40 °F (37% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:33 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 69 °F, low of 40 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

liseykina // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 74 °F, low of 47 °F (38% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:29 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (48% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ahmet Naim // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 76 °F, low of 55 °F (50% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Lever // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 77 °F, low of 57 °F (78% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM