Meck Pre-K celebrates educators for Teacher Appreciation Week 2024

CHARLOTTE — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6-10, and Meck Pre-K in Charlotte is joining Channel 9 to celebrate the educators helping the Queen City’s future.

For 2024, Meck Pre-K is recognizing five educators who have embraced teaching and made a positive impact on the students they serve every day. Meet the teachers in the gallery below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Tamara Anthony, Bright Future Learning Center

Meck Pre-K is a county-funded program offering free pre-kindergarten for eligible children. There are more than a dozen locations across Mecklenburg County, and classes are located in licensed childcare centers. You can find more details about Meck Pre-K and how to register your child at this link.

(WATCH: NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition)

NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition





©2023 Cox Media Group