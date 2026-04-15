Experts see a rising trend in pet humanization

Sixty-nine percent of Millennials and Gen Z now view their pets as family members. It is a shift that has erased the old, rigid line between animal care and human lifestyle. Historically, our bond with animals was a functional trade: Dogs helped us hunt and cats managed pests in exchange for shelter.

Now, that hierarchy is fading. Data from Euromonitor International confirms this isn't just a social media trend. The hierarchy with humans at the top and domesticated animals far below them is gradually being dismantled. While viral videos show the affection, the hard numbers reveal a much deeper industry evolution. In this article, Pink Papyrus, a pet accessories provider, explores the growing trend in pet humanization.

Petcare Spending Signals Changing Priorities

To determine how far pet humanization has come, you only need to look at how quickly disposable income is being reallocated into petcare, despite the inflationary pressures affecting household budgets. Figures from Future Market Insights show that this niche will grow by a 7.1% compound annual growth rate annually through 2035, reaching $483.5 billion globally. Analysts point to the premiumization of pet products, including an emphasis on improving animal nutrition and healthcare, as the chief driver of this growth.

The trend for spending more on pets extends to lifestyle and recreational products. Many owners are willing to pay a premium for the likes of ergonomic dog beds, leashes, and collars because investing in a pet's comfort and happiness now shares the same level of importance as that of other members of the household.

In turn, consumer decisions for the pets they own reflect the same values that drive spending on products intended for people. The aforementioned analysis by Future Market Insights found that 70% of owners choose pet products made with sustainability in mind.

Moreover, pet insurance now covers over 7 million animals in the U.S. This indicates a shift toward proactive preventative care; owners are content to keep paying monthly premiums so that emergency vet bills don’t result in a sudden loss of household stability.

The Professionalization of Pet Care

Travel habits offer a clear look at this shift. According to American Pet Products Association data, 55% of dog owners and 36% of cat owners now pick vacation spots based specifically on pet-friendly infrastructure. The days of boarding pets as an afterthought are fading. Instead, animals are now full participants in the travel economy, driving significant investment in new, high-tier, global pet-inclusive hospitality services.

This level of commitment often mirrors a broader life shift. Many couples now treat pet ownership as a practical trial for parenthood. Navigating the daily demands of animal care allows them to gauge their lifestyle readiness before having a child. Within this "pet-first" mindset, managing an animal's specialized needs has become a core component of early adulthood planning.

The Advantages for Owners

It’s important not to perceive the pet humanization trend as one which leaves owners with nothing to gain from this reconfigured relationship. Yet more research reveals that the benefits pet owners derive from having animals in their lives can be quantified.

For instance, a study from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) found that 87% of owners have noticed physical and/or mental health upsides since forming a bond with their pet. This includes everything from reduced stress and loneliness to increased motivation to exercise regularly. Indeed, because pets provide owners with a way to face the challenges of modern life and come out the other side smiling, many would argue that this more than justifies any expenses they accrue along the way.

Pet Humanization as a Permanent Change

It can be argued that pet humanization has economic and social ramifications worth discussing, but the data suggests this is a permanent shift in consumer behavior. Even in a time of global political instability, the increase of spending in this sector tells us about our society as a whole.

If consumers are willing to make lifestyle sacrifices for the animals that share their homes, it indicates a broader trend of empathy-driven consumption that will likely continue to define the industry outlook through 2035.

Ultimately, these shifting household dynamics reflect a profound longing for genuine connection. We are witnessing a quiet revolution where the traditional boundaries of kinship are being redrawn across the globe.

This story was produced by Pink Papyrus and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.