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School bus crashes on major north Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
School bus crash at North Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area of a school bus crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue.

Bus No. 303 had front-end damage. A pickup truck that was at the other end of the intersection had damage to its rear end.

Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information, including whether there were injuries.

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There was another school bus crash that happened earlier in the afternoon near Mooresville.

ALSO READ: CMS bus crashes during field trip near Mooresville

The bus full of students from Torrence Creek Elementary School was returning from a field trip when the wreck happened on Highway 150 near Scottish Drive, officials said.

No students were hurt.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: CMS bus crashes during field trip near Mooresville

CMS bus crashes during field trip near Mooresville

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