Painted Tree Boutiques closed all stores, including in North Carolina, after management filed for bankruptcy.

Vendors got an email on Tuesday and a voice message warning that the landlord could lock the door with their merchandise inside.

There were more than 60 stores across the nation, which were forced to cease operations. Painted Tree Boutiques supported small business owners to help them set up physical storefronts inside the building.

Pulling the pictures off the wall is like ripping a bandage off an ugly wound for Mike James, of Rock Hill.

Painted Tree Boutiques shutdown leaves vendors scrambling, fearing losses

“It’s kind of disgusting,” said James, a vendor.

He sells hand-drawn images, and the months before graduation are his busy season.

“There was no announcement beforehand, just all of a sudden. We’re closed and get your stuff out,” James said.

He rented space in the Painted Tree Boutiques stores in Gastonia, Matthews, and Cary.

He is trying to quickly box up items from all those stores with help from his wife, who was also distraught because it was their full-time jobs.

They expected to make a surplus right now, but instead, they are facing a loss.

“At least a quarter, a third, maybe even,” James said.

The boutiques opened in 2016, where anyone could rent a spot and be an entrepreneur.

Painted Tree Boutiques shutdown leaves vendors scrambling, fearing losses

The company started in Bryant, Arkansas. It provided staff space to sell their items and pay vendors in 61 locations across the country.

Vendor Leslie Costner thought about expanding her store in Gastonia, selling objects made of crystal.

She was there with scores of vendors who moved out on Tuesday.

“It was like a free-for-all,” she said.

Vendors told Channel 9 they doubt they will get their earnings for April, and they won’t get their rent back.

In the email to vendors, the company said this was a “very difficult decision” and shared the bad news “with deep regret.”

VIDEO: Young entrepreneur takes home presidential award for volunteering

Young entrepreneur takes home presidential award for volunteering

©2026 Cox Media Group