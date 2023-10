CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Safety Vonn Bell is one for early days, he’s often working out by 5 a.m.

His teammates have a nickname for him: The Professional. That’s because of his commitment to his work ethic and being an anchor at the top of the Panthers’ defense.

>>In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown speaks with Bell about what inspires his passion for football.

