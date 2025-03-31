Fastest-growing careers in healthcare that require the least amount of education

Thinking of pursuing a healthcare career but dreading the years of school needed to get started? Many healthcare jobs are expected to see tremendous growth over the next several years, but not all of them require half a decade or more of education. If you're eager to enter the often-lucrative healthcare field without the lengthy classroom commitment, here's Vivian Health's guide to 10 of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare that get you working sooner rather than later.

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Healthcare Careers with Shortest Educational Requirements

Vivian Health researched the latest occupation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to learn which healthcare fields that require a shorter education timeline were predicted to grow the fastest between 2023 and 2033. Per the BLS, the average percentage of growth of all occupations combined over this decade is expected to be 4%. Thus, anything above 4% would be considered faster than average.

Vivian Health only included healthcare careers requiring an associate degree or less, meaning you could enter the field in two years or less. It ranked the top 10 fastest-growing healthcare careers with the least education required by projected job growth percentages. The BLS updated these percentages on Aug. 29, 2024, so they're slightly different than the numbers it posted in May 2024. It also used the education and experience requirements posted by the BLS and professional organizations, which may differ in your state or a specific healthcare facility. Vivian Health supplemented occupational details with professional certification information from its site and other sources and provided salary data to help you make more informed career decisions.

1. Physical Therapist Assistants

Physical therapist assistants (PTAs) work under licensed physical therapists to help patients regain movement and manage pain after injuries or illnesses. They assist with exercises, treatments and documentation of patient progress. Becoming a PTA typically requires an associate degree from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). All states require licensure or certification by passing the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE). Some states also require background checks and passing an exam covering its laws regulating PTA practice.

2. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Occupational therapy assistants (OTAs) support occupational therapists in helping patients develop, recover and improve skills needed for daily living and working. They assist patients with therapeutic activities and exercises. To become an OTA, you typically must earn an associate degree from an accredited occupational therapy assistant program. Most states require licensure or certification by passing the Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA) exam administered through the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy. Some states require criminal background checks, and some are part of the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact.

3. Home Health Aides and Personal Care Aides

Home health aides (HHAs) or personal care aides (PCAs) provide personal care to individuals with disabilities, chronic illnesses or cognitive impairments, assisting with daily activities such as bathing, dressing and housekeeping to support their ongoing health and well-being. Depending on the state, they may also provide basic health-related services under the supervision of a nurse or other licensed healthcare provider. HHAs and PCAs typically only need a high school diploma or equivalent, but some jobs don't require it. However, HHAs who work for home health agencies receiving Medicare or Medicaid must meet specific training standards and pass a standardized test. Also, some states require HHAs to be licensed or certified.

4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Diagnostic medical sonographers operate special imaging equipment that uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of the interior of the body. These images help physicians assess and diagnose medical conditions. An associate degree in sonography is the most common educational path, though there are also bachelor's degree programs. Most employers prefer professionally certified candidates. In addition to the general Registered Technologist in Sonography certification from the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, sonographers can specialize in several areas and seek specialized certifications in breast, cardiac, musculoskeletal or vascular sonography, among many others.

5. Medical Assistants

Medical assistants perform both administrative and clinical tasks in healthcare settings, such as scheduling appointments, taking vital signs and preparing blood samples for laboratory tests. While it's common for medical assistants to complete certification or diploma programs lasting 1 to 2 years, many states don't require formal education. Medical assistants with only a high school diploma or equivalent may learn the necessary skills through an apprenticeship or on-the-job training, which may last several months. Some states may require licensure or certification, and some employers may prefer certified candidates even if the state doesn't require it.

6. Respiratory Therapists

Respiratory therapists care for patients with breathing issues, such as those with asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They provide treatments, conduct diagnostic tests and educate patients on managing respiratory conditions. An associate degree in respiratory therapy is typically required, but some employers prefer candidates with a bachelor's degree. All states except Alaska require RTs to be licensed. Licensure requirements vary but often require passing a state or professional certification exam. In addition to standard certifications like the Certified Respiratory Therapist and Registered Respiratory Therapist credential, you can also pursue patient-specific specializations such as the Adult Critical Care Specialty or Neonatal/Pediatric Respiratory Care Specialist.

7. Phlebotomists

Phlebotomists draw blood for tests, transfusions, research or blood donations. They also must ensure proper labeling, blood sample training and equipment maintenance. A post-secondary non-degree award from a phlebotomy program that typically lasts less than a year is usually required. However, it's possible to enter this healthcare occupation with a high school diploma or equivalent and on-the-job training, but employers may prefer professionally certified candidates. Some states may require formal training, licensure or certification.

8. Pharmacy Technicians

Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists in dispensing prescription medication to customers or health professionals. They may measure amounts of medication, label prescriptions and manage inventory. A high school diploma or equivalent is typically required, along with moderate-term on-the-job training. However, nearly every state regulates pharmacy technicians, so you may be required to complete formal education or training, pass an exam or complete a criminal background check. Many employers prefer certification even when it isn't required but may pay employees to take the exam.

9. Surgical Assistants

Surgical assistants, also called surgical first assistants, assist in surgical operations by positioning patients, retracting incisions, inserting wound drains, suturing, clamping blood vessels and applying surgical dressing, among other tasks required by surgeons. While you may be able to enter this occupation through a post-secondary non-degree program, surgical assistants typically earn an associate degree, and some even earn a bachelor's degree. Certification is available and may be preferred by employers. Furthermore, Kentucky requires certification, four states require registration and three states and Washington, D.C., require licensure, with varying requirements.

10. Emergency Medical Technicians

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) respond to emergency calls, assess patients' conditions, perform basic medical services or potentially life-saving interventions and transport patients to medical facilities if needed. They often provide care on the scene and in ambulances on the way to hospitals, but they may also be part of an emergency helicopter or airplane flight crew. Post-secondary educational programs leading to a certificate or diploma are typically required, and all states require EMTs to be licensed, which usually involves completing an accredited education program and passing a national or state exam. ​

Where the Fastest-Growing Careers in Healthcare Can Take You

While each of these careers allows you to enter the healthcare field relatively quickly, some pay better than others. However, many of the healthcare roles highlighted above also serve as pathways to advanced positions. By strategically investing in further education, training or certification, these initial roles can become powerful foundations for long-term career growth and greater earning potential. Here's a quick look at how each job could lead you forward: