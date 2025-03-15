Firefighters battle two alarm fire in South End

The Charlotte Fire Department reported a structure fire in the 300 block of E Morehead Street Saturday morning.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 300 block E Morehead St. Smoke showing on arrival. Battalion 1 has command. 2nd Alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/EiHIw252YT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 15, 2025

The department posted on X that a second alarm was called out around 8 am.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has Morehead Street closed from Euclid Avenue to S. Tryon Street.

Charlotte FD is responding to a two alarm fire in South End. 300 block of E Morehead https://t.co/GoMechpgnp — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 15, 2025

People reported seeing a large plume of smoke from I-277 and beyond.

Channel 9 asked Medic if anyone was taken to the hospital. Medic has not yet responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

