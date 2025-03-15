Firefighters battle two alarm fire in South End

News

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

South End two alarm fire CFD firefighters battle a two alarm fire in Charlotte's South End near Uptown.
The Charlotte Fire Department reported a structure fire in the 300 block of E Morehead Street Saturday morning.

The department posted on X that a second alarm was called out around 8 am.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has Morehead Street closed from Euclid Avenue to S. Tryon Street.

People reported seeing a large plume of smoke from I-277 and beyond.

Channel 9 asked Medic if anyone was taken to the hospital. Medic has not yet responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

